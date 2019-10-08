Body found in western part of county may be missing man

A body found on private property west of Cache could be a man missing since mid-June, according to the Comanche County Sheriff.

If the body recovered isn’t identified as Byard “Dakota” Moore, it could lead to an even bigger mystery than what happened to the 22-year-old man.

“We don’t know for sure it’s him,” said Sheriff Kenny Stradley. “At this time, we have a body that was where we thought he might be.”

Last seen June 15 at a convenience store near near Northwest Lincoln Avenue and Sheridan Road, Moore’s family filed a missing person’s report on June 19.

The Sheriff’s Office and Lawton Police joined together in investigation after a June 16 assault was uncovered by the city law enforcement.

Detectives learned that Moore had been struck “numerous times with a metal pipe in the head and about his body” by “several males” at 1716 NW Kinyon, according to an incident report. A man who admitted that he’d given permission to an unidentified group of men to assault Moore and that he never attempted to stop the assault and also that he never called police or rendered or sought aid for the injured man led to his arrest for accessory to a felony, however he has not been charged.

Stradley said interviews conducted by his detectives led to a possible location for Moore’s body to be found.