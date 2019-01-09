Board waives paved parking requirement for church, business

Two applications to allow temporary parking on grassy tracts have won approval from the Board of Adjustment.

Both proposals key into Lawton City Code, which requires hard surfaces for parking lots. But, both Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C, and Classic Chevrolet, 8308 Cache Road, successfully petitioned for variances from the Board of Adjustment after arguing the merits of their requests. The action of the Board of Adjustment is final; appealing its decision would be done at the district court level, Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said.

Cameron Baptist Church was seeking its second variance for a grassy tract located immediately south of the church building. The board granted the church’s first variance in December 2013, giving the church three years to create a paved parking lot on the site. Rogalski said the lot has functioned as overflow parking for the church for at least 30 years, and city planners said the site is especially popular with older members of the church because it is closer to the building’s entrance than is the church’s paved parking lot on the east side of the building or parking used at Cameron University to the west.

Rogalski said city planners have recommended the church be granted its variance for another three years. Rogalski said the grassy lot — which is well maintained by the church — is a better protector of groundwater than is a paved lot, because the ground acts as a filter for rain that falls there before becoming runoff. Water falling on a paved parking lot has no filter and typically washes off debris and other pollutants as it turns into runoff.