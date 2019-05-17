Board begins process to replace Deighan

Members of the Lawton Board of Education formally accepted the resignation of Superintendent Tom Deighan Thursday, then launched the search for his replacement.

Deighan, who has been Lawton superintendent since 2013, told the LPS staff by e-mail late Tuesday that he was resigning effective June 30 to become superintendent of Duncan Public Schools. Deighan said Thursday that his job with Duncan will begin July 1.

School Board President Carla Clodfelter, reading Thursday from a prepared statement, said that the board had accepted his resignation.

“Over the past six years, he has led his district on a pathway to excellence. The LPS Board of Education wishes to thank Dr. Deighan for his six years of service to LPS and wish him all the best in his new endeavor,” she said.

Clodfelter said board members, meeting in executive session Thursday, discussed the process they will use to replace the district’s head administrator, starting with designation of an interim superintendent to fill the role until a permanent superintendent is named. After the meeting, Clodfelter said finding that permanent replacement is a process that could take six months to a year.

In the meantime, board members Kent Jester and Patty Neuwirth were designated as a study committee to look at candidates to serve as interim superintendent. After the meeting, Clodfelter said the committee members will look at various candidates, including those in the community, and would make a recommendation they will bring back to the full school board.