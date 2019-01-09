Blue Thumb Market Day coming to Lawton

Lawton will be the first community in the state to introduce what’s called Blue Thumb Market Day, according to Kurtis Koll, a Lawton resident who represents southwest Oklahoma on the Friends of Blue Thumb board of directors.

“We’re trying to be a pioneer,” he said. “If it’s a success, we’d like to do this next year. It’s all run by volunteers.”

He also hopes to have them in other parts of the state.

Blue Thumb Market Day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. Some of the vendors will be in the Bison Room inside, while those with large trailers will be set up on the southwest corner of the hotel’s front parking lot. Any vendors or craftsmen interested in participating can email swbluethumb@gmail.com for additional information and vendor application forms. The fee is $40 for either a booth space or a food truck, and vendors will set up at 8 a.m.

Vendors get to keep their proceeds but vendor fees go to the Friends of Blue Thumb to use as available grant money for conservation districts, volunteers or educators. To be awarded, grant requests must have something to do with water quality.

An example of such a grant might be a classroom teacher who wants to do a water quality program with students and they plan to remove trash from along the banks of a nearby creek. The grant could help pay for gloves, trash bags or a utility wagon.