Birth father wanted for stealing 1-year-old

A 25-year-old Indianapolis, Ind., man is wanted for allegedly stealing his 1-year-old child.

An arrest warrant was issued in Comanche County District Court for Nick Antwane Burris Jr. for the felony charge of child stealing, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lawton Police Detective Rachel Flores argued probable cause exists for the arrest of Burris in the warrant affidavit filed in court. The child’s mother reported on Sept. 25 that Burris, the biological father, had failed to return their daughter. Burris and the woman have never been married and he doesn’t have a court order granting him visitation.

The mother said that Burris spoke to her once on Sept. 19 and said he was in Oklahoma City with the child, the affidavit states. She said he’d since blocked communication with her and she doesn’t know his or the girl’s whereabouts.