Bicyclist busted with drugs after chase

Cloth skeleton masks on a pair of bicyclists riding around Wednesday morning tipped police off to a suspicion of nefarious activities afoot.

Lawton Police Officer Derrick Kuhlman reported seeing two males riding bicycles shortly before 12:30 a.m. northbound on Fort Sill Boulevard along the sidewalk. He said he tried to stop the two at the intersection with Northwest Ferris Avenue when one of the males fled on his bike.

The officer chased the bicyclist to Parkview and Ash where the bicyclist jumped the curb and ran westbound on foot. The male was caught in the 700 block Northwest Laird Avenue. According to the report, a search of his backpack yielded a large plastic bag containing individual packages of marijuana and methamphetamine.