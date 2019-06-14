Battalion cases colors for deployment

When all the boxes have been checked and everybody has been certified ready to deploy, then it’s time to assemble in formation for the ceremonial casing of the colors.

The command team of the “I Strike” Battalion got that chore out of the way Thursday, as Lt. Col. Jeffrey D. Porter and Command Sgt. Maj. William C. Taylor sheathed their banner with all its brightly colored campaign streamers in olive drab for a nine-month trip to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR).

While there, the mission of 4rd Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery (ADA) will be to provide air and missile defense to protect U.S., allied and partner assets from ballistic missile attack and unmanned aerial systems.

“The formation in front of you is seriously ready for this mission. They have trained hard for over a year for a mission they were just wishing to come,” Col. Lisa Bartel, commander of 31st ADA Brigade, said.