Barber gives free haircuts, supplies to local students

The line at times went outside of the ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn, as hundreds of grade school students awaited their opportunity at a free back-to-school haircut Wednesday, with some patiently waiting an hour or more to get the latest style.

As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 200 students had already received haircuts and another three dozen or so were still waiting their turn in the barber’s chair according to Kings of Kutz owner and event organizer Maurice Rogers.

This is the seventh year Kings of Kutz has provided free back-to-school haircuts, Rogers said. The first six years the event was hosted at Rogers’ shop located at 1007 Pershing Drive, but this year the event moved to the Hilton at 135 NW 2nd, due to space limitations, Rogers said.

Rogers’ wife Angela, who is a co-organizer of the event, said that the event continued to grow each year that it just wasn’t feasible to continue to host it at the barber shop.

“Last year I remember having pregnant mothers standing and waiting,” Angela Rogers said. “I said this just isn’t going to work, we are going to have to find another place.”