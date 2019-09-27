Banned Book Week

With this week’s celebration of “Banned Books Week,” I find it both fitting and folly that a work by Kurt Vonnegut could end up on many banned lists.

His novel “Slaughterhouse Five,” which transcends styles to tell a non-linear story that’s equal parts a sci-fi time-travel tale as much as a satirical anti-war meditation, has at one time or another been considered obscene. That is obscene to me.

But, in the words of its author: “So it goes.”

That most famous refrain from Kurt Vonnegut’s masterpiece appears 106 times in “Slaughterhouse Five.” It serves as euphemism for characters’ deaths. It resonates with the resigned and efficient humanity found in a survivor who’d seen too much it. A verbal coping mechanism, if you will.

I’m always intrigued by what some consider taboo. A consumer of many books from various “banned books lists,” it continues to entertain me that this book could be considered anything less than a classic, if not a must read. But to ban it — really?

Again, to quote the author: “So it goes.”

Vonnegut, who survived the 1945 Allied bombing of Dresden, Germany, as a prisoner of war housed in the cellar of a slaughterhouse, found a creative way of sharing the horrors of the experience. Through the protagonist, Billy Pilgrim, the story leaps from that horrifying incident to his post-war optometry career, and to time served as an exhibit in an alien zoo with ease. Through humor, profound pain is softened through its telling. It makes no less an impact, however.

“So it goes.”

Published in 1969, “Slaughterhouse Five” proved a fitting story told during those war weary years of the Vietnam War. More esoteric than “M.A.S.H.,” it connected with people and became Vonnegut’s entry into popular culture as more than an ex-journalist turned sci-fi writer. It spent 16 weeks on the New York Times best seller list and went through five printings in four months. It wove itself into the American culture.