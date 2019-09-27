Bakeries may have more options to locate

Owners of bakeries will have more leniency in locating their businesses in commercially zoned areas, if the City Council accepts a recommendation from the City Planning Commission.

Thursday, commissioners unanimously recommended an amendment to commercial zoning codes that would allow bakeries as a permitted use in C-1 Local Commercial District and C-2 Planned Neighborhood Shopping Center District, the two most restrictive commercial zoning categories.

Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said the change was prompted by a request to the planning department to locate a bakery on property zoned C-1. Existing code allows a bakery as a retail outlet in C-1, but does not allow baking to be done there. The exception is a bakery that exists as an accessory to uses such as grocery stores and restaurants.

C-2 also allows bakeries as a retail outlet, but doesn’t allow baking bread except as an “incidental portion of the retail operation” or as an accessory use to a grocery store. The only commercial zoning that now allows bakeries as a permitted use is C-5 General Commercial District, the least restrictive commercial zoning.