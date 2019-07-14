Bad decisions while bicycling sent a man to jail Wednesday

Bad bicycle brakes and the break to a bad decision led to a man being Tasered and arrested Wednesday evening.

Lawton Police Officer Christopher Womack reported seeing a man riding his bicycle southbound on Northwest 15th Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. when he saw the man drop a red bottle on the ground at Lincoln Avenue. The bicyclist dropped his feet down on the pavement to stop instead of using a brake. He repeated the stopping technique at Irwin Avenue and Womack tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The bicyclist looked at the officer, turned his bike and rode back northbound on Northwest 15th, saying “What’s going on?” while passing Womack, the report states. Womack turned around and followed the man and the bike turned southbound. That’s when Womack pulled his car across the lane in front of the man to stop him.

The officer said he got out of the unit and told the man to “come here.” The bicyclist looked at Womack and began to pass the vehicle while picking up speed, despite the officer’s calls to stop, according to the report. That’s when Womack used his Taser, striking the biker in the back with one dart penetrating his back and the other only striking his shirt. However, the one dart did the trick and down the man went.