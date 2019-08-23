Authority OKs bids for airport work

A Norman construction firm is the apparent low bidder on a project that will launch the first phase of an extensive terminal renovation project at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.

The $3.8 million bid is $780,000 less than the $4.58 million engineering estimate cited for work that will renovate the baggage handling area and the “meet and greet” area. It also will build the temporary holding room needed for the next phase of the termination renovation: a new secured passenger holding area. That temporary room will be converted for other use once the permanent holding room is on line.

Jet Commercial Construction, Norman, submitted one of two bids received for the project. It set a cost of $3,799,999 for the work that will begin after all the documentation is in place, probably by fall, said Airport Director Barbara McNally. A second bid from Ryan Herring Construction, Lawton, totaled $3,866,275.

Noting the difference between the two bids, Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority Chair Jennifer Ellis said the airport is bound by federal regulations, and the Federal Aviation Administration has strict guidelines governing rejection of the low bid on a construction project.

That project will be the beginning of a multi-phased renovation that will change the look and flow of activities in the airport terminal. The completed renovation will include projects as varied as an entirely new baggage claim area (to include a carousel system common in other airports and a covered baggage delivery area); a new secured passenger holding area that will be larger, while including separate corridors for boarding and deplaning passengers, and a larger screening area for TSA; renovation of the carrier, ticketing and tenant areas; and upgrades on the main entrance.