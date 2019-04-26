Audience educated on next-gen Excalibur abilities

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Multi-Domain Fires Banquet got off to a rousing start Thursday.

Tony Puckett, artillery subject-matter expert for Team AM General, educated the crowd on the company’s prototypes for both the Hawkeye and the Brutus howitzers. AM General has been in business more than 75 years, keeping the Army rolling with everything from the World War II-era Jeep to the humvee in use today.

The Hawkeye, first demonstrated at the inaugural Multi-Domain Fires Banquet in 2018, is a standard Army M119 cannon mounted on the back of a humvee. With help from Mandus Group, recoil has been reduced to such an extent that it can fire, and fire again, from the humvee with great accuracy.

A crew from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard was flown in to learn the system last Sunday, and Puckett said it was so simple they had it down in time for the reception that preceded the banquet. Mike Brown, chairman of the Fires Patriots, had the honor of pressing the switch to fire the first 105-mm sand round, and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker the second.

Puckett said the crew can load, prepare, fire and clear the ammunition with no heavy lifting.