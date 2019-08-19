Attacker takes ‘going medieval’ too far

A Lawton man is free on $2,000 bond for a Wednesday afternoon attack on a fiber optic lineman and his truck in northern Comanche County.

Robert Sturgis Powers, 56, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of malicious injury of property over $1,000, according to court records.