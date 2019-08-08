Attack leads to foot chase, shocking end

A strange Sunday morning attack on a woman led to a foot pursuit and Tasering of a Lawton man.

LPD Officer Kevin Poirot was called around 5:30 a.m. to a possible physical domestic incident at 2334 NW Williams and arrived to see a man wearing an orange hoodie who was pinning a woman up against the door of the residence. The man turned around while pushing the woman against the door with his back and reached behind his back to grab her hair, the report states.

When Poirot told the man to step away from the woman and to step off the porch, he hesitated for a moment before stepping down and walking towards the officer. According to the report, the man defied orders to stop and began to dig into the waistband of his shorts. That’s when another officer deployed her Taser, causing him to fall to the ground.

The man shook off the effects and began to run northbound on Northwest 24th Street and Poirot deployed his Taser, striking the man in the middle of his back and left leg but he had not reaction, the report states. A foot chase followed until the man ran to the side of a house in the area of Northwest 24th Street and Pollard Avenue when the man finally complied with commands and laid on the ground with his arms behind his back. He was then taken into custody and handcuffed.