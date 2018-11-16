Arvest makes donation to LPO

A showing of “Peter and the Wolf” by the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be put on for free in February 2019 thanks in part to a $5,000 donation made by the Arvest Foundation on Thursday.

Arvest Bank associates representing the Arvest Foundation Angela Spradlin, Shelly Fields and Joshua Coody were on hand to present the check during a board meeting.

While these funds will be used for the free children’s show. LPO also puts on other shows throughout the year as well as provides educational activities and promotes music in Lawton and the surrounding area.