Arts for All kicks-off fundraising with luncheon

Artist, patrons and community leaders gathered on Friday to celebrate the Annual Arts for All Kick-off Luncheon at the Lawton Country Club.

During the luncheon, which marks the official start of fundraising efforts for the year’s Arts for All Festival, the City of Lawton and the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council present the Lawton Cultural Awards.

The cultural awards are given to individuals, businesses and organizations that making significant contributions to Lawton’s arts and humanities.

The winners are gifted an original artwork commissioned through the One to Six Art Purchase, which selects a local artist each year to create an original work for the cultural award winners.

This year’s One to Six artist was Jan Stratton, who created an original oil painting that was gifted to each of the winners.

The winners of this year’s cultural awards were Alberto F. Rivas, Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Arts Roma Clift Montgomery Citizen of the Humanities, Leslie Brennan, Educator in the Arts, Shailah Red Elk, Artist of the Year and Arvest Bank, Business in the Arts.

Each of the winners were chosen because of their ongoing contributions to Lawton’s arts community.