Arts for All Ages takes over City Hall Saturday

From 5-7 p.m. this Saturday the City of Lawton will host “Arts for All Ages” in the Banquet Room of Lawton’s City Hall, 212 SW 9th. The event is free and open to the public.

“Art for All Ages” is the brainchild of the City of Lawton Recreation Coordinator, Jan Rhodes. The event will feature a Senior Art Showcase, in which selected art from local senior citizens will be on display and available for purchase. All proceeds from the sales go toward the City of Lawton’s seniors program.

The event will also feature a Youth Art Contest. This contest will feature work from students in grades K-12th and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Students that wish to submit art to the contest may do so through 4:30 p.m. on Friday by taking their submission to the Parks and Recreation office, 1405 SW 11th.