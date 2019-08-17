Arrested driver learns lesson of ‘you snooze, you lose’

A Wednesday morning crash into a Walmart parking lot curb resulted with a driver caught in a “you snooze, you lose” situation.

Lawton Police Officer Sean Hazel reported responding around 7 a.m. to Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, after a vehicle with a sleeping man behind its wheel crashed into the parking lot’s southwest curb.

Store employees told Hazel they saw the crash and tried to knock on the window for more than 10 minutes in an attempt to wake the driver, the report states. When they were unable to act as an alarm clock, police were called.

Hazel said he approached the still-running vehicle and knocked on the window “loudly” multiple times before the driver awakened “in a surprised manner.” The driver rolled down his window and “appeared to be in a dazed manner,” according to the report. When asked for his identification, Hazel said the driver hesitated “in a fit of extreme confusion” before providing his driver’s license. The man struggled to provide information and, the officer noted, he was “profusely sweating.”

According to the report, the driver was asked if he knew where he was and how he got there and he replied, “I don’t know sir, I took some pills last night and I have no idea where this is. Is this Lawton sir?” He also told Hazel he had “no idea” how many pills or what kind they were.