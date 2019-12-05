Armed Forces Day Parade set Saturday

The fact that Fort Sill is still going strong after a century and a half might seem reason enough to have a big blowout this Armed Forces Day.

But that’s only part of what the occasion is all about. Furthermore, much of how this year’s Armed Forces Day will be celebrated has been completely revamped.

“We’re definitely excited about the focus of this Armed Forces Day Parade, and mainly because of the theme,” said Brandi Sims, communications manager for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

“The focus this year is going to be of course the 150th celebration of Fort Sill. It’s their birthday. So we’re really, really excited about that. That’s one reason to celebrate, and to incorporate it into the theme, but we’re also celebrating our armed forces,” Sims said.

Not only will this be a celebration of Fort Sill’s special anniversary but also an opportunity to highlight every military service, the armed forces as a whole, and their contributions to protecting the borders, the country and its people on a daily basis, she said.

The dual purpose is reflected in this year’s theme, “A Step Into the Past: Celebrating Fort Sill’s 150th Birthday and Honoring Our Armed Forces History.”

Expect a lot of fun things to be happening in conjunction with Armed Forces Day. For starters, Cirque Italia will have its Water Circus Silver on the Central Mall parking lot for four consecutive days, Thursday through next Sunday, providing European-style family fun. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 4:30 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, see https://cirqueitalia.com/tickets/509_Water-Circus-I-Silver-Unit-Lawton-OK