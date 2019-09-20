Archaeology event celebrates history, culture of tribes

The Wichita and Affiliated Tribes have a rich history in Oklahoma, and thanks to the work of archaeologists, much of their legacy has been preserved.

In celebration of that history, the tribes and University of Oklahoma archaeologists will host a free archaeology event Saturday at the Wichita Tribal History Center near Anadarko.

From 1 to 5 p.m., visitors can learn about the work archaeologists do to preserve culture, including that of the ancient Great Plains dwellers. Archaeology experts also will be available to identify any artifacts or strange objects brought in, though no monetary values will be set on any items.

Sarah Trabert is an assistant professor in the University of Oklahoma’s Department of Anthropology.

“Part of my research focuses on working with Native American groups in the state,” said Trabert, who has worked on various archaeology sites with members of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.

Third archaeology event

This is the third-annual archaeology event at the tribal center. Trabert said the first event was not open to the public, but instead focused on sharing archaeological information with members of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.