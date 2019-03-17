Aquarium provides fun, educational alternative for St. Patrick's Day

MEDICINE PARK — For a second-consecutive St. Patrick's Day, the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center offered a more family-focused alternative to the more raucous activities for which the holiday has become known.

And while there were adult beverages available, the focus of the aquarium's St. Patrick's Day scavenger hunt was more on children and families.

Children were given a checklist and followed the clues through the different exhibits to finish their list. The first 50 children to turn in their completed list received a "pot of gold" (bag of chocolate coins). For those not as interested in doing the hunt, coloring pages of shamrocks and leprechauns were also available.