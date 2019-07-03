Analysis work limiting access to Ellsworth dam

Contractor work related to a planned repair project to the Lake Ellsworth spillway has prompted the City of Lawton to restrict access to the lake’s dam area for most of March.

The work will allow CH2MHill, a long-time city consultant, to continue the analysis work necessary for designs that will repair deteriorating slabs in the concrete spillway on the downstream side of the dam and address voids that have appeared under that concrete spillway. The area is a popular fishing spot for some outdoor enthusiasts.

Contractors already are on site and drilling as part of that analysis, but have concerns about residents who still are trying to use the dam and areas around it for fishing, City of Lawton officials said. As a result, the contractor has begun limiting access to the east and west sides of the dam during the hours its crews are working.

City officials are asking visitors to follow the directions on the signs placed around the work sites, and to navigate the area with caution. Limited access to the area is expected to continue through March 27, city administrators said.