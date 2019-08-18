Alzheimer's effect on loved ones

A woman from Meridian will definitely be at the Alzheimer’s event coming up in Lawton soon. She has been assisted by the Alzheimer’s Association for several years as her husband Bob suffered from the disease.

Vanessa Harris watched her husband of 30 years go from a vibrant, full-of-life man to someone who needed constant care in a matter of years.

Harris said that “if it weren’t for the Alzheimer’s Association and the assistance they gave her through this difficult time of her husband’s decline and eventual death, she wouldn’t have made it this far.”