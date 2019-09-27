Almor West students celebrate legacy of ‘Johnny Appleseed’

On Sept. 26, 1775, John Chapman was born in pre-Revolutionary War Massachusetts.

Two hundred and forty-five years later, kindergarten and T1 students at Almor West Elementary School celebrated the life and legend of “Johnny Appleseed” with apple-centric educational activities.

Kindergarten and T1 teacher Nicole Jones watched Tuesday morning as her students waited their turns to use a hand-cranked apple peeler, set up outside on a picnic table.

In a stapled-together headband decorated with paper apples, Jones said she had spent the last few weeks preparing her students for Johnny Appleseed Day with stories and lessons focusing on the work Chapman did planting apple trees throughout the middle of the country.

“He’s an American tradition,” Jones said of the day’s legendary focus.

Stations throughout the school involved nearly every school subject, from reading and art to the science of planting, growing and harvesting seasons.

“It’s a fun way to integrate math and literacy,” Jones said of the day’s activities.

All supplies for the day, including dozens of apples, had been donated by Almor West parents. A few were also on hand to help students move from station to station.

Parent volunteer Heather Olinger spent the morning helping with her daughter, kindergartener Kinsley Olinger’s, class.