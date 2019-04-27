Airport terminal renovation project about ready to begin

A project to modernize the terminal at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is almost ready to launch, starting with the phase that will focus on the passenger boarding area.

That work is part of a total construction project estimated at $10 million to $12 million, with Phase I — the largest component at almost $6 million — almost ready to be let for bids.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said while design plans are completed, airport officials still are waiting for word on final funding numbers from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before deciding how much the airport will need to finance through a revenue bond program.

The airport already has about $2 million for the project, including some FAA discretionary funding, but — like small and non-hub airports across the country — still is waiting for word about supplemental appropriations. McNally has said that the more money the airport can provide from other sources, the less they will have to finance through the revenue bond program.

Public Law Group, out of Oklahoma City, was hired to analyze funding ideas to pay for terminal work. That group crafted the idea of a revenue bond program, using private activity bonds to fund construction in the terminal (a technique successfully used by Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City for its upgrade). Airport authority members said local banks already have indicated they are willing to participate, and the debt will be repaid from the airport’s annual allocation of Passenger Facility Charges (PFCs), a charge on the tickets of boarding passengers that is returned to the airport every year.