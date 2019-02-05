Airport renovation projects continue

Construction is the theme of the day at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, where the governing body has acknowledged construction projects already under way while making plans to launch its biggest one: renovation of the airport terminal.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said renovations to Hangar 5 are nearly complete, which will allow Fort Sill to begin using the facility for departure and arrival ceremonies. In addition, a new restaurant is open and is preparing for its “hard opening” while contractors estimate the new Fire Station No. 2 (which serves Lawton residents and the airport) should be completed by August.

Chin’s, the new airport restaurant being operated by former CG’s International Cuisine owner Chin Maki, is open and serving customers, McNally said of what will be the airport’s first sit-down restaurant in years.

The airport authority approved a lease with Maki in November, finalizing plans to turn what had been a cafe into a sitdown restaurant that will serve a wide variety of food, from burgers to Asian cuisine. The authority also authorized a $20,000 renovation project to help make that transition, changing the entrance, building a bar area and enlarging the dining room, among other things. The menu is expected to include some popular items from her former restaurant, McNally said at the time.