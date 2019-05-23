Airport projects proceeding

Weather is delaying construction of the new Fire Station No. 2 in south Lawton, but other projects that benefit Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport have proceeded on schedule.

The fire station is included as an airport project because the joint use facility houses the specially trained firefighters who respond to aviation emergencies on airport property. The six-man firefighting crew responds to emergencies in south Lawton, but it also has a two-man crew dedicated to aviation emergencies. Two firefighters are designated, but every firefighter at the station is trained to respond to aviation emergencies, Airport Director Barbara McNally said.

McNally said work is continuing on the $3.9 million station that is being build adjacent to the existing station on the airport’s northern boundary, on Bishop Road, but it would be going faster if it stopped raining. The facility is slated to be operational later in the year.

But, the rain didn’t stop firefighters from helping the airport in its annual Federal Aviation Administration inspection. McNally said the FAA inspector was at the airport May 13-15, and called the results “excellent.” She especially noted the work by firefighters, who must respond to aviation-related emergencies is 3 minutes or less. After working through a telephone problem, McNally said firefighters responded in 2.15 minutes.