Airport authority to do additional work on Hangar 5

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is planning more revisions to its Hangar 5, which has begun functioning as an arrival and departure point for military personnel.

The hangar, the airport’s largest and the one-time home of the American Eagle maintenance facility, has been renovated to function as Fort Sill’s Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group (ADACG). The facility is located on the northern boundary of the airport, near Bishop Road, and had provided space for storage and the airport’s airplane maintenance facility until the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority signed an agreement with Fort Sill allowing the post to use it as an ADACG.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said the facility was renovated for its new use by CDBL, and owner Mike Brown worked with the City of Lawton and its Fire Marshal office to ensure the proper permitting procedures were followed. The facility has a permit allowing it to hold up to 500 people, large enough for arriving and deploying military groups.

But, McNally said post officials want to begin using the facility as a welcome center for families and others who come to greet military personnel, meaning the facility could hold up to 1,700 people. That means a new permit for a larger group inside the building and the conditions of the permit mean installation of a new entry/exit site.