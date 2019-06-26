Airport authority agrees to seek additional funding for renovations

The governing board at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is making plans to secure additional grant funds to help cover renovations for a hangar being used by Fort Sill.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority agreed Tuesday with Airport Director Barbara McNally in her plans to seek another grant from the Oklahoma Military Strategic Planning Commission. That group already is helping to provide funds for a renovation project that centers on Hangars 5 and 2.

Hangar 5, the one-time American Eagle maintenance facility on the northern edge of airport property, had been used for years as storage space and to house the airport’s maintenance facility. But the 34,000-square-foot facility has become Fort Sill’s Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group (ADACG), a facility that Fort Sill will be using for its arriving and departing soldiers and their families.

To make that happen, the airport approved a project that renovated Hangar 2 to become the new home for the airport’s maintenance facility, freeing the space in Hangar 5 for Fort Sill’s use. Officials have said Fort Sill has full use of that facility and it has been used for several outbound missions.