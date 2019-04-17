Airborne wreck sends driver to hospital

You are here

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 4:32am Scott Rains

An airborne wreck caused when a car tried to pass a tractor-trailer truck last week left the car’s driver hospitalized with severe injuries.

First responders were called shortly after 4:45 p.m. to a rollover wreck at the intersection of Interstate 44 and East Lee Boulevard. A white car was found flipped over and facing west in the westbound lane of Lee, according to the report.

Lawton Police Sgt. Tim Poff, who was off-duty at the time, told investigator Sgt. Justin Johnson the he’d witnessed the incident. Poff said the car was driving “in a reckless manner, driving at a high rate of speed and swerving through traffic” that was traveling eastbound on Lee when it lost control while trying to pass a semi-truck at a high rate of speed and crashed into a curb, the report states. The car went airborne and flipped several times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes of Lee.

