Admitted drunk driver arrested for hit and run of railroad crossing

An admittedly drunk man was arrested early Tuesday morning following a hit and run wreck with a railroad crossing sign.

Police were called shortly after 3:20 a.m. to Northeast 9th Street and Dove Lane on the report of a hit and run suspect. A witness said a white SUV crashed into the railroad crossing sign at the railroad crossing near Northeast Rogers Lane and Lawrie Tatum Road before the SUV turned south on Northeast 9th Street, the report states. A personalized license plate was collected at the scene.

When officers arrived at Northeast 9th Street a male was found behind the wheel of a white Ford Explorer that had severe front end damage and the airbag had deployed, the report states. The SUV was parked at an angle and it had scraped the passenger side rear bumper of another vehicle parked next to it at 2802 NE 9th.