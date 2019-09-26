Adams officially takes helm of Lawton Fire Department

It’s official: Lawton’s fire chief is now Raanon Adams.

According to City Manager Michael Cleghorn, he fits the mold of the City’s expectation of this role.

“Leadership is the ability to inspire others,” Cleghorn said to Adams. “You’re expected to model the way to lead the way.”

“You’re the primary example of what hard work will get you,” he said.

Adams steps into the role filled by Dewayne Burk’s retirement in April. He has served as interim chief since then and has been a deputy fire chief since 2013 following two decades of service to the community.

“I pledge to provide a good example in all actions and deeds,” Adams said. “I have a high responsibility.”

After receiving his chief’s pins from former long-time fire chief Bart Hadley, Adams said he pledged to his firefighters, who number around 150, that he will make sure they all “strive to do the best we can.”

Adams is a graduate of Cameron University and Oklahoma State University, where he studied health and physical education and fire protection technology.