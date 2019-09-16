Adams named fire chief

Raanon Adams has been selected as 17th fire chief for the Lawton Fire Department, effective Sept. 23.

Adams, who has served as deputy fire chief since 2013, assumes the position after more than two decades of service to the Lawton community. He has been serving as interim fire chief since April.

“I intend to continue building on the vision of my predecessors in an effort to ensure the Lawton Fire Department provides the highest levels of service to the citizens of the Lawton Fort Sill area and the State of Oklahoma,” Adams said.