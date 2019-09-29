Abner Doubleday’s baseball on display Saturday at Fort Sill

The boys of summer made the best of a fall afternoon to have a good time.

No, it’s not the baseball you see in the run up to the World Series, it’s more akin to the way it was played shortly after Abner Doubleday’s invention.

The annual ballgame as part of Frontier Army Days on Fort Sill’s Parade Ground on Saturday pitted the mighty Cannonballs against Troop L.

Scott Neel, curator of the Fort Sill Museum, said the annual game is always a great way to enjoy an old time base ball (old spelling) day out. A nice breeze and temperatures just cracking 90 degrees made for more comfort for the players wearing the old style wool uniforms. The leather cleats and small bill caps gave the players on each team the fitting look for the era of the 1870s and 1880s that Saturday’s game was modeled on.

The game is part of the Army post’s heritage, according to Neel. From January through March 1869, the 7th U.S. Cavalry, under Col. George Armstrong Custer played ball against the 19th Kansas Volunteers while the 10th U.S. Cavalry “Buffalo Soldiers” worked on construction of the fort. This began a tradition that continued through the early 1900s when soldiers would play against different organizations and teams.

Along with the vintage uniforms, the players followed the early rules. The era-ready bats with handles twice as wide as their modern counterparts looked like logs. Balls caught on one hop by the bare-handed players would be an out. Protective equipment was minimal and on Saturday there would be rules of decorum.

“No sliding, no spitting, no cursing,” Neel said. “In the 1880s, it’s a gentlemen’s game.”

“Remember, this is a fun game,” he continued before play began. “Have fun.”

Following announcer Clive Siegel’s welcome to the “Fort Sill Base Ball Game,” the Cannonballs chose to have their fun with a first inning barrage of hits. They scored 8 runs to put Troop L in the hole early.