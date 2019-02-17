9th annual Destry Horton Wildland and EMS Training held on Fort Sill

A Rope Rescue Class was the newest offering at the ninth annual Destry Horton Wildland and Emergency Medical Service Training School held on Fort Sill this weekend.

Enrollment in the two-day, 16-hour class was capped at 24, Lawton Fire Department training officer Lt. Jared Williams said. The first day was spent in a classroom learning knots, how to anchor and doing descents. They practiced on stairways Saturday before moving to the top of the Fort Sill Fire Department’s training tower on Sunday to practice rappelling down the side.

“They’re also performing a self-rescue,” Williams explained. “If doing a rappel and their system malfunctions, (they learn) how to transition from one rope to the next.”