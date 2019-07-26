8-month meth probe ends in arrests

A methamphetamine trafficking investigation hit its peak with the July 3 arrest of a Walters man.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and other law enforcement agencies turned investigation into action with an arrest warrant sweep through Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas.

The conclusion of the 8-month investigation included an alliance of federal, state and local law enforcement officers working together to serve 21 arrest warrants throughout Lawton and the Burkburnett and Wichita Falls, Texas, area. According to Mark Woodward, OBN spokesman, those targeted are all tied together with one main source.

“This investigation began in November of 2018 after receiving information about individuals trafficking and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Lawton, and the Wichita Falls, Texas area,” Woodward said. “During the investigation, we identified approximately 21 individuals connected to the movement and sales of meth.”

The investigation’s main target, Joshua Watts, 41, of Walters, would routinely get anywhere between “2 and 10 pounds” of meth that he would then distribute to people who would sell it, Woodward said. Watts was arrested by OBN agents on July 3 for a felony count of knowingly concealing stolen property.