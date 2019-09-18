8 inmates injured in Lawton prison fight

Prisoners injured Sunday in a melee at the Lawton Correctional Facility have been identified and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) is saying the fight was one among a half-dozen seemingly coordinated fights at state prisons.

Lawton police were called around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, on the report of an assault involving multiple inmates.

“There was a disturbance that took place inside the facility among inmates,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

The ODOC reported that Artoney J. Reese, Russell T. Ermeling, Robert M. Glasser II, Michael E. O’Neil II, Joseph D. Corley and Jason A. Russell were treated at the facility. Frankie Stutchman was admitted to a local hospital.

Eric J. Fuller was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

Correctional facilities across the state are on indefinite lockdown in response to several inmate fights at a half dozen prisons over the weekend, according to Matt Elliott, ODOC information officer. Every prison is on lock-down status, an act that appears to have stopped the violence from spreading, while the agency continues to investigate, he said.

An investigation into the “coordinated gang-related violence” has had some results.