41st annual Retiree Appreciation Days coming to Fort Sill

Be sure to mark Sept. 19-20 on your calendars for Fort Sill’s 41st annual Retiree Appreciation Days.

This is the biggest event of its kind in the U.S., according to retired Col. Allen Shell, officer co-chairman of the Fort Sill Retiree Council.

Retiree Appreciation Days is for all military retirees: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard, whether active duty, Guard or Reserve. Fort Sill’s area of responsibility is military retirees living in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Nearly 30,000 military retirees call one or the other state home.

“But, it’s open to anybody. We get a lot of folks that are as far away as Illinois, Florida, Missouri, Texas, Kansas. We get folks from eight to 10 different states. They come in here every year,” Shell said.

Consistency has been the key to getting them back. It’s required by Army regulation for installations to provide some kind of retiree appreciation event, but while other posts have cut theirs back to just a few hours, the Fort Sill Retiree Council tries to keep services and support at the same high level, Shell explained.

“We try to go the extra mile to be able to put on a good amount. So it’s worth people’s while to be able to come here and participate,” he said. “We’re not trying to make money off this stuff. We’re trying to bring folks in that are veteran support-based type of organizations. They’re there to benefit the retirees.”