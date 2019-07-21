36th Fighter Group in WWII: Bastogne to Rhineland

On Dec. 16, 1944, undetected German forces led by Panzer units smashed into and pushed back U.S. forward positions paused near the German border in the dense Ardennes forest region, creating a bulge 40 miles deep and 60 miles wide in the line through Belgium and Luxembourg. The Battle of the Bulge lasted from Dec. 16, 1944 to 25 Jan. 1945. Initially, the Eighth and Ninth Air Forces couldn’t attack German forces in the weather of one of the worst European winters on record.

Seige at Bastogne. On Dec. 16, the Germans attacked Bastogne. The German mechanized forces’ goal was to seize the harbor at Antwerp before the Allies could bring their superior airpower to bear. To do this, they had to secure the roadways through eastern Belgium.