3-13 FA soldiers arrive home safely from Korea

Just six days before Korean War Remembrance Day, the “Red Dragons” of 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery (FA) returned to Fort Sill from their nine-month deployment to South Korea in a ceremony at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

This Saturday marks the 66th anniversary of the armistice that brought the involvement of the U.S. and its NATO partners to a close, though for North and South Korea the war has never really ended.

When 3-13 FA’s command team of Lt. Col. Brendan Toolan and Command Sgt. Maj. Peter performed the inverse of what they did on Oct. 10, 2018 – uncasing the colors that were cased then – it signified not only 3-13 FA’s return to home station but also the completion of the seventh nine-month rotation on a continuing mission in the Republic of Korea.