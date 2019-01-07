2017 murder suspect set to be arraigned

DUNCAN — A year-and-a-half after being charged with a 2017 double-murder of his wife and step-father Shane Josiah Kirk has been ruled competent to stand trial and his formal arraignment is scheduled for August.

Kirk, 36, made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court Dec. 1, 2017, where he was charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, records indicate. He was remanded to the state’s custody and held with no bond. He faces life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty if convicted.

Kirk will be formally arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22, in Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham’s Duncan courtroom.