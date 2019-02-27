1GCrew gains steam, plays OKC Thursday

Hard work and determination is leading 1GCrew into new and interesting terrain.

In their eyes, they’re following the path to their dreams. They’re fueled by the power of two.

The duo, Thanh Le, of Lawton, and Oli Rey Ben, offer their unique sound and stylings with a show Thursday night at The Root, 3012 N. Walker in Oklahoma City. Door opens at 7 p.m. and cover is $5. They’re on the bill with Oklahoma hip hop heavyweights Triple8 and Had Enough.

The capitol city has been fertile ground for a growing audience, according to Le. Their sound, videos and live performances have been cause for word of mouth to grow. But it starts and ends, always, with the music, according to the pair.

1GCrew have been pushing beyond musical boundaries since their inception three years ago. Part hip-hop, part pop, part punk rock, they’ve figured out how to keep things real and original as the partnership strengthened.

“It seemed like it clicked more when we realized that we couldn’t rely on anyone (bandwise),” Rey Ben said. “In our three years of the current version of 1GCrew, we’ve gone through other vocalists and musicians and have found them to be unprofessional. Though these individuals were talented, they let things in their personal lives stop them from being ready when we need to practice and be unified.”

The decision to remain a duo was the smartest thing possible.

“Instead of holding auditions and crying over the fact,” Le said. “We focused hard on making two people sound like a fuller, more polished unit.”

Focusing only one type of sound doesn’t make sense to the duo. Each a separate artist on their own — each put out solo albums last year as well a 1GCrew music — the reflection of rounded personalities imbues the music. Being an Oklahoma band, Le said the band thrives in a multi-genre format. That’s how you exceed limitations.

“We focused on replicating the arrangements we made in the studio with our guitar and drum set,” Rey Ben said. “We recently arrived in a position where we can play every digital track we have recorded on our instruments live.”