13th Blues Ball raises funds for Medicine Park firefighters 

It’s lucky No. 13 for Medicine Park’s Blues Ball this Labor Day weekend.

Friday through Sunday, attendees can hear live blues music throughout town — and support a good cause.

Medicine Park firefighters will help serve up chicken and spicy chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A during the Blues Ball, along with Coca-Cola products and chips. Chick-fil-A will donate the profits of the weekend’s sales to the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighter Christine Boothe has helped coordinate the fundraiser with the Chik-fil-A crew from one of the Lawton stores, 2301 NW Cache Road.

She said the money raised will help the crew purchase new “bunker gear,” referring to the clothing firefighters wear to keep themselves safe while fighting blazes and smoke.

“Helmets, gloves, boots, anything else we need,” Boothe said.

Boothe added the crew is grateful for the chance to bring in a bit of cash during this year’s Blues Ball.

“Because we’re a volunteer fire department, any kind of money we can raise is critical,” Boothe said. “We have some firefighters who don’t have gear yet, so they can’t even go into a structure fire because they’re not protected. This will help us get gear for those guys so we can all do our jobs.”

According to event coordinator Dwight Cope, this year’s event will feature old favorites and new sounds.

Friday night’s headliner is Chant Duplantier, who has performed at all 12 of the Blues Balls so far. Hailing from Louisiana, Duplantier has been surrounded by rhythm and blues music his whole life. His grandparents introduced him to the likes of Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and BB King.