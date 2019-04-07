You are here

Home » News » Local » 11-year-old girl gone missing Monday found

11-year-old girl gone missing Monday found

Thu, 07/04/2019 - 3:41am Scott Rains

An 11-year-old Lawton girl missing since Monday afternoon was recovered by Tuesday morning.

Lawton Police put out an alert for Jessica Ross as a missing and possibly endangered child after she went missing around 3:15 p.m. Monday. She had last been seen wearing a turquoise bathing suit top, black shorts, and pink and black tennis shoes.

A release issued by Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, said she had been located.

Few other details are available.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620