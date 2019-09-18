10th Annual Warrior Spirit Run to start Comanche Fair on good legs

The 28th Annual Comanche Nation Fair will start Thursday morning with an event that honors the tribe’s warrior spirit as well as recognizes a fallen tribal member.

The 2019 Comanche Warrior Spirit Run has enormous meaning, according to Jolen Schonchin, Comanche Nation information officer.

“This year is significant because it is the 10th anniversary of it, and they are paying tribute to one avid Warrior Runner who passed away,” she said.

The family and friends of Nathan Allen Morrow will be celebrating his life. He was killed June 14 during an incident at his apartment in Cache.

“Nathan has been an avid runner in the Warrior Spirit Run for the last six years and with every intent and purpose was going to run in this year’s 10th anniversary,” Schonchin said.

Morrow was a member of the Comanche Nation and a Wild Horse Descendant. His parents are Robert and Mary (Tahah) Morrow. He graduated from Cache High School and excelled in sports, especially football, Schonchin said.

Family and friends of Morrow will be running through the City of Cache to pay tribute to his life.

“Nathan was employed by the Comanche Nation Grasshopper Program as a lawn technician which he great pride in,” Schonchin said. “Necia Morrow, sister of Nathan, is spearheading the tribute. He was loved by many, which is the reason they will be running in his honor.”