100 years old and still going strong

Lois Love Gormly was born in Okemah 100 years ago last Thursday.

“I had three brothers and three sisters growing up,” Gormly said. “We lived on a farm and helped with the animals. It was hard work, but we had a good home life growing up.”

Gormly graduated from Nuwayka High School, which is near Okemah, in 1937. He farmed for a year or two and decided to join the Air Force.

“I worked on B-52 gun turrets and was stationed in India for two years,” he said. “I got out of the Air Force in 1945 and went to work.”