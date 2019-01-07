You are here

100 years old and still going strong

100 years old and still going strong

Mon, 07/01/2019 - 11:09pm Grace Leonhart

Lois Love Gormly was born in Okemah 100 years ago last Thursday.

“I had three brothers and three sisters growing up,” Gormly said. “We lived on a farm and helped with the animals. It was hard work, but we had a good home life growing up.”

Gormly graduated from Nuwayka High School, which is near Okemah, in 1937. He farmed for a year or two and decided to join the Air Force.

“I worked on B-52 gun turrets and was stationed in India for two years,” he said. “I got out of the Air Force in 1945 and went to work.”

