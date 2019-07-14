‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ seeks sponsorships

Alzheimer’bs disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for over 60 percent of all cases. It is a progressive, degenerative and fatal disease with no means of prevention, slowing or curing. But the Alzheimer’s Association hopes to eventually see an end to the disease.

Each year, the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association organizes the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in communities across the state. Local chapter co-chairs Natalie Fitch and Bridget Randle are currently seeking sponsorships for Lawton’s own “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Fitch and Randle describe the walk as a fellowship opportunity for anyone that has been touched by the disease. These can be patients, family members or friends.