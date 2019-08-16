‘Perfume’ letter catches investigators’ scent

A letter soaked in methamphetamine “perfume” and delivered to jail has sent its sender behind bars.

Brandi Lynn Lewis, 37, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of bringing contraband into jail, records indicate. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Lewis was brought to the Lawton Police Department Tuesday for an interview with detectives. According to the affidavit, Lewis admitted to dropping a letter off at the front desk for delivery to her fiancé who was being held following an arrest.

The letter followed a request by the man for Lewis to spray it with “Perfume.”