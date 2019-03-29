‘MACTasia’ brings child’s imagination to life

The vivid spectacle of a child’s imagination will be brought to life this weekend at MacArthur High School.

The school’s Drama II class will debut “MACTasia,” a multi-part stage show production, at 7:30 p.m. tonight with an encore at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the MacArthur High auditorium. Malinda Rust, drama teacher, said her latest production is unlike anything she has ever done before. It combines famous stories like, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” with “The Legend of Zelda” — all conceived from the ideas of her 7-year-old son, Cullen.

“I was thinking about doing something similar to ‘Fantasia,’ which has all these little standalone parts, but they’re so fantastic, hence, ‘Fantasia,’” Rust said. “I wanted to do something that we could use to interpret something modern. Cullen came to me and said we should do a ‘The Legend of Zelda’ play and so that’s what we’re doing.”

Like its titular inspiration, “MACTasia” will feature a series of performances that will lead up to a re-telling of the “The Legend of Zelda” franchise. Short performances will include interpretations of the aforementioned “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” alongside equally-famous children’s stories, “The Day the Crayons Quit” and “The Book with No Picture.”

A very large caterpillar has been created by students for that portion of the production.

Students filmed a “The Office” style sitcom, where they pose as crayons who offer banter and commentary on their jobs.